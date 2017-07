07-20-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - John Doe Virtual Currency User May Intervene In IRS Summons For Users' Records

SAN FRANCISCO - A John Doe customer of a virtual currency firm has established his interest in an Internal Revenue Service enforcement action seeking personal records of the firm's customers, a California federal magistrate judge ruled July 18, granting the Doe's motion to intervene and oppose the IRS's summons (United States v. Coinbase Inc., No. 3:17-cv-01431, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 111756).