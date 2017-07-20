07-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Government Seeks Review Of Order Denying Warrants For Email Search, Seizure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - An Alabama federal magistrate judge erred in declining to issue warrants for the production of emails related to a tax fraud investigation, the U.S. government argues in a July 18 motion asking the court to review and vacate that decision, arguing that its warrant applications comported with the requirements of the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (In re Search of Information Associated with 15 Email Addresses Stored at Premises Owned, Maintained, Controlled or Operated by 1&1 Media, Inc., et al., No. 2:17-cm-03152, M.D. Ala.).