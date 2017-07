07-20-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Cumulative Exposure, 'Every Exposure' Theories Are Equally Inadmissible

BALTIMORE - Expert testimony that asbestos "cumulates" in the body and leads to disease is indistinguishable from the theory that every exposure to asbestos leads to disease and is inadmissible under federal rules and Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharm., Inc., a federal judge in Maryland held July 17 in granting summary judgment in a prominent attorney's case alleging bystander exposure (Jeffrey Rockman, et al. v. Union Carbide Corp., et al., No. 16-1169, D. Md., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 110181).