07-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - PCA Orders Russia To Pay $6.2M For Violations Of U.N. Convention

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - A tribunal for the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on July 18 announced that it has issued an award on compensation in an arbitration commenced by the Netherlands against the Russian Federation in relation to the unauthorized seizure of a vessel, ordering Russia to pay the Netherlands $6,213,797 in damages (The Netherlands v. Russia, No. 2014-02, PCA).