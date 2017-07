07-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Connecticut Federal Jury Awards $2.8 Million To Family Of Girl In GM Car Crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A federal jury in Connecticut on July 17 found that General Motors LLC failed to warn about a "known or knowledgeable danger" in one of its vehicles and awarded the family of a girl who died when the car started rolling on its own $2.8 million (Bernard Pitterman, et al. v. General Motors LLC, No. 3:14-CV-00967, D. Conn.).