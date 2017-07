07-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Couple Sues Doctor, Practice Over Negligence During Surgery

CHICAGO - A woman and her husband filed a medical negligence suit against a doctor and the practice he worked for in Illinois federal court on July 17, claiming that the doctor was negligent because he breached the standard of care during surgery (Alivia L. Greenfield, et al. v. The Monroe Clinic, Inc., et al., No. 3:17-cv-50206, W.D. Ill.).