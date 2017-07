07-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Court Allows Widow To Add Claims To Suit Over Missing Asbestos Payment

NEW YORK - A widow may add claims for declaratory judgment and tortious interference with contract to her case claiming that insurers and an administrator are intentionally delaying or denying payment on a more than $7 million asbestos verdict, a New York justice held in an opinion posted July 18 (Ruby Konstantin, et al. v. Aetna Casualty & Surety Co., et al., No. 652897/2013, N.Y. Sup., New York Co., 2017 N.Y. Misc. LEXIS 2697).