07-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge: Court, Not Jury Will Decide Penalty For Violating Clean Air Act

PEORIA, Ill. - A federal judge in Illinois on July 18 denied a request by defendant companies seeking to have a jury decide if they should pay a civil penalty for violating the Clean Air Act (CAA), finding that the statute specifically states that the court will assess what penalty should be imposed (Natural Resources Defense Council, et al. v. Illinois Power Resources LLC, et al., No. 13-CV-1181, C.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 111556).