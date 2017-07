07-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - New York Justice Denies Stay While Defendants Appeal New Asbestos CMO

NEW YORK - The justice recently appointed to oversee the New York City asbestos litigation (NYCAL) said July 18 that he would not stay implementation of the case management order (CMO) issued by the previous coordinating justice while the defendants appeal, sources told Mealey Publications (In re: New York City Asbestos Litigation, All Asbestos Cases., No. 40000/88 782000/2017, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.).