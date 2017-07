07-21-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Partial Summary Judgment Granted In Blood Reagent Antitrust MDL

PHILADELPHIA - Blood reagent manufacturer Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. will face antitrust allegations that a 2001 price increase was fixed and that the defendant fraudulently concealed relevant facts from purchasers, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled July 19 (In Re: Blood Reagents Antitrust Litigation, No. 09-md-2081, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 112091).