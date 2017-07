07-21-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Government Says Failed ACA Insurer Should File Case In Federal Claims Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A failed Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) co-operative insurer's liquidator should file his lawsuit challenging a federal loan repayment demand in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, the government says in a July 19 motion filed in South Carolina federal court (Raymond G. Farmer v. United States of America, et al., No. 17-cv-00956, D. S.C.).