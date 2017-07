07-21-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Liquidator Applies For Direct Payment Of Reinsurance To Insured

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Reliance Insurance Co.'s liquidator on July 20 sought the approval of a Pennsylvania court for a direct payment of $269,341 in proceeds by a guarantor of a reinsurer to an insured (In re: Reliance Insurance Co. in liquidation, No. 1 REL 2001, Pa. Cmwlth.).