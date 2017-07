07-21-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - FitBit Prevails Before Patent Board Following Inter Partes Review

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The three remaining claims of a patent covering a system for monitoring health, wellness and fitness were deemed unpatentable pursuant to Sections 102 of the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 102, on July 19 by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (FitBit Inc. v. BodyMedia Inc., No. IPR2016-00545, PTAB).