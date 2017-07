07-21-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Washington Federal Judge Stands By Denial Of Motion To Dismiss Patent Claims

SEATTLE - A request by a patent infringement defendant for reconsideration of a June ruling that denied dismissal of the dispute was denied July 20 by a Washington federal judge (Westech Aerosol Corporation v. ITW Polymers Sealants North America Inc., No. 17-5068, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 113323).