07-21-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 2nd Circuit: FMLA Retaliation Claims Require Motivating Factor Causation Standard

NEW YORK - A Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on July 19 vacated a jury verdict for an employer in a Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) lawsuit, finding that the retaliation claims brought by the employee required only a "motivating factor" causation standard and that the employee was unduly prejudiced when the jury was permitted to infer that the employee would have answered "yes" to relevant questions at her deposition (Cassandra Woods v. START Treatment & Recovery Centers, Inc., No. 16-1318, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 13038).