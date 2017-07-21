07-21-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 6th Circuit Affirms $314,000 Grant Of Additional Benefits In Life Insurance Case

CINCINNATI - A Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on July 18 affirmed a Michigan federal judge's ruling granting $314,000 in additional life insurance benefits in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act breach of fiduciary duty case alleging that a fiduciary made material representations regarding a woman's coverage level, saying that the defendant failed to rebut the plaintiff's claims (Donald Van Loo, et al. v. Cajun Operating Company, No. 16-1980, 6th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 13081).