07-21-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Orders Production Of Reinsurers' General Ledger Info

ATLANTA - A Georgia federal judge on July 19 ordered the production of general ledger information from reinsurers in an insurer's case over alleged fraudulent transfers of reinsurance funds to avoid paying proceeds to the insurer (Canal Insurance Co., et al. v. Golden Isles Reinsurance Company Ltd,, et al., No. 15-03331, N.D. Ga.).