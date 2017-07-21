07-21-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Florida Appeals Panel Vacates $3.6 Million Premises Liability Award Against Hotel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Fourth District of the Florida Court of Appeal panel on July 19 found that a hotel did not breach its duty to protect a couple when a drunken driver drove through a poolside cabana, injuring the man and killing his wife; the panel remanded the suit with instructions to the trial court to grant the hotel's motion for a directed verdict and vacate the $3.6 million award against it (The Las Olas Holding Company v. Michael Demella, No. 4D16-231, Fla. App., 4th Dist., 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 10445).