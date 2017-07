07-21-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - New York Appellate Court Stays Most Of New Asbestos CMO

NEW YORK - A New York appellate court on July 20 stayed implementation of all but the hotly contested punitive damages provision of the recent New York City asbestos litigation (NYCAL) case management order (CMO) while it considers defendants' challenges (In re: New York City Asbestos Litigation, All Asbestos Cases., No. 40000/1988 782000/2017, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.).