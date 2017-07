07-21-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Wisconsin Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Negligence Lawsuit

WAUSAU, Wis. - A Wisconsin appellate panel on July 18 affirmed summary judgment for an auto shop in a negligence suit after finding that the owner did not supply alcohol to an adult under the legal drinking age who later drove and crashed his car into another car, injuring the plaintiff (Beth L. Baker, et al. v. Wilson Auto Collision, No. 2016AP423, Wis. App., 3rd Dist., 2017 Wisc. App. LEXIS 535).