07-21-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Florida Jury Awards $1.6 Million To Plaintiff In Retrial Of Engle Progeny Lawsuit

FORT MYERS, Fla. - In a retrial of an Engle progeny suit, a Florida jury on July 18 found that a woman's lung cancer and death were caused by her addiction to cigarettes and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s failure to warn her about the dangers of smoking and awarded her husband $1.65 million (John Maloney v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., 07-CA-015578, Fla. 20th Jud. Cir., Lee Co.).