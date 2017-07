07-21-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Parties Settle Asbestos Action After Judge Admits Industrial Hygienist

BALTIMORE - A couple on July 19 settled with the two remaining defendants whose conduct allegedly caused exposure to asbestos, just two days after a judge denied a motion to exclude expert testimony from the defendant's industrial hygienist (Charles Lemuel Arbogast Jr., et al. v. A.W. Chesterton Co., et al., No. 14-4049, D. Md.).