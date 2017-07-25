07-25-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Finds Charges Were Not Mandatory, Grants Dismissal For Landlords

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California federal judge on July 21 granted a motion to dismiss the majority of the claims asserted against the owners and managers of several apartment complexes in relation to additional fees, but found that tenants sufficiently alleged that additional charges for laundry machines could constitute impermissible rent because they were not listed as an "appliance" in housing assistance payment contracts (HAP contracts) (Denika Terry, et al. v. Wasatch Advantage Group, LLC, et al., No. 2:15-CV-00799, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 114301).