07-25-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Health Plan's Claim Over Reinsurance Contributions Under ACA Fails, Judge Says

BALTIMORE - A self-funded, self-administered group health plan failed to allege a claim over which jurisdiction would exist under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act's (ACA) "internal revenue tax" or "any sum" provisions, a Maryland federal judge ruled July 21, dismissing the health plan's lawsuit alleging that it was improperly required to pay reinsurance contributions under the ACA (Electrical Welfare Trust Fund v. United States of America, et al., No. 16-2186, D. Md., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 113687).