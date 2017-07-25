07-25-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Finds Damage To Welds Is Covered, Reserves Indemnity Ruling

TACOMA, Wash. - A Washington federal judge on July 20 partially granted a motion for summary judgment filed by insurers to the extent that it sought declaratory judgment that only property damage to welds was covered under an insurance policy, but found that an underlying complaint could impose liability on a pipe company that may be also covered under the policy (Travelers Property Casualty Company of America, et al. v. Northwest Pipe Company, et al., No. 17-5098, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 113325).