07-25-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Kentucky Panel Affirms Dismissal Of Third-Party Bad Faith Claim In Malpractice Suit

FRANKFORT, Ky. - A Kentucky appeals panel on July 21 affirmed a lower court's grant of summary judgment in favor of a professional liability insurer in a lawsuit alleging that the insurer breached its duty to deal in good faith with a third party who sued its doctor insured for medical malpractice (Deborah Lemaster v. Medical Protective Insurance Services, Inc., No. 2016-CA-000826, Ky. App., 2017 Ky. App. Unpub. LEXIS 534).