GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Michigan appeals panel on July 20 affirmed a lower court's ruling in favor of an insured in a coverage dispute arising from water damage to the insured's Ann Arbor, Mich., property (Cincinnati Insurance Co. v Thomas Kaeding II, No. 332559, Mich. App., 2017 Mich. App. LEXIS 1185).