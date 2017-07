07-25-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Microsoft Seeks Inter Partes Review Of Image Optimization Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A patent directed to methods and systems for receiving and responding to a request for image data would have been obvious to a person of skill in the art, Microsoft Corp. contends in a July 20 petition for inter partes review by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Microsoft Corp. v. Bradium Technologies LLC, No. IPR2017-01818, PTAB).