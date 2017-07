07-25-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Texas Federal Judge: Applicability Of On-Sale Bar In Question

SHERMAN, Texas - A request by two defendants for partial summary judgment that five patents are invalid under the on-sale bar articulated in Section 102(b) of the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 102(b), was denied July 24 by a Texas federal judge (Tech Pharmacy Services LLC v. Alixa Rx LLC, et al., No. 15-766, E.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 114726).