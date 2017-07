07-25-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Trial Court Must Consider Substitute Class Rep In U.S. Marshal's Race-Bias Suit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on July 21 directed the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to consider motions to substitute absent class members as named plaintiffs in a racial discrimination suit brought on behalf of a class of black deputy U.S. marshals (In re: Herman Brewer, et al., No. 15-8009, D.C. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 13111).