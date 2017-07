07-25-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Partial Dismissals Granted In Union's Average Wholesale Drug Price Class Action

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania federal judge on July 24 granted in part and denied in part motions by several generic drug companies to dismiss claims by a union health fund that they inflated their average wholesale prices (AWPs), costing the union money while providing a "spread" to pharmacies to dispense the companies' drugs (Plumbers' Local Union No. 690 Health Plan v. Apotex Corp., et al., No. 16-665, E.D. Pa., 017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 114733).