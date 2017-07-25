07-25-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Pella MDL Judge Refuses To Deny Certification In Remaining Class Actions

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The federal judge in South Carolina overseeing litigation stemming from two models of Pella Corp. windows that are allegedly defective denied the manufacturer's request to deny certification in all remaining class action suits in the multidistrict litigation on July 21, holding that there are issues in the suits that would need to be briefed (In re: Pella Corporation Architect and Designer Series Windows Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, 14-mn-00001-DCN, D. S.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 114223).