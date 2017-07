07-25-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Home Builder Says Knowledge Of Faulty Stucco Warrants Summary Judgment

ORLANDO, Fla. - Pulte Home Corp. moved for summary judgment in Florida federal court on July 21, arguing that purchasers of homes with stucco that was improperly installed are not entitled to damages because they knew of the defect at the time they purchased their homes (Shaun Gazzara, et al. v. Pulte Home Corporation, No. 16-cv-657-Orl-31TBS, M.D. Fla.).