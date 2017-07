07-25-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - 11 Attorneys General Sue EPA For Delaying Rules Regarding Chemical Accident Safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The attorneys general of 11 states on July 24 filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals seeking review of the EPA's decision to delay implementation of federal requirements preventing the release of toxic chemicals by chemical companies (State of New York, et al. v. E. Scott Pruitt, et al., No. 17-1181, D.C. Cir.).