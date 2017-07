07-25-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge: Disputes Exist As To Whether Company Dumped Grease At Site

HOUSTON - A federal judge in Texas on July 21 denied a defendant company's motion for partial summary judgment in a suit over cleanup costs at a Superfund site, finding that genuine disputes exist as to whether the company disposed of grease on the property (USOR Site PRP Group v. A&M Contractors, Inc., et al., No. 14-CV-2441, S.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 114531).