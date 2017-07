07-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge Vacates Default Ruling In Athletic Apparel Trademark Infringement Case

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on July 24 set aside a default ruling entered against the chief operating officer of an apparel company that allegedly infringed on another entity's trademark in violation of federal trademark law and California's unfair competition law (UCL), finding that setting aside the default ruling would not prejudice the owner of the mark (Lights Out Holdings LLC v. Lights Out Apparel LLC, et al., No.16cv2195, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 115326).