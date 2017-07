07-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Pennsylvania Restaurant Files Counterclaims Against Drivers In Tip-Pooling Suit

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - A State College, Pa., restaurant facing a class complaint by five delivery drivers over the restaurant's tip-pooling policy denied the claims in its July 21 answer filed in a Pennsylvania federal court and brought counterclaims accusing the lead named plaintiff of fraud, negligent and intentional misrepresentation and breach of the duty of loyalty (Jacob Wilson, et al. v. Wings Over Happy Valley MDF, LLC, et al., No. 17-915, M.D. Pa.).