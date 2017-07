07-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Bass Pro Will Pay $10.5M To End EEOC Bias Hiring, Retaliation Claims

HOUSTON - Bass Pro Outdoor World LLC will pay $10.5 million to settle a hiring discrimination and retaliation "pattern or practice" lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of 50,000 job applicants, according to a consent decree filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on July 25 (U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC, et al., No. 11-3425, S.D. Texas).