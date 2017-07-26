07-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Investors Properly Pleaded Securities Law Claims Against Coffee Company

BURLINGTON, Vt. - Partial summary judgment is not warranted in a securities class action lawsuit against a coffee company and certain of its executive officers because lead plaintiffs have stated a plausible claim for relief in making their federal securities law claims, a federal judge in Vermont ruled July 21 in denying the defendants' motion for partial judgment on the pleadings (Louisiana Municipal Police Employees' Retirement System, et al. v. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc., et al., No. 11-0289, D. Vt.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 114473).