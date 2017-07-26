07-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Reconsideration Of Exclusion Of Cumulative Exposure Asbestos Testimony Sought

CHARLESTON, S.C. - A medical expert's opinion that exposure to asbestos in gaskets substantially contributed to the entire dose that caused a man's mesothelioma simply reiterates scientific fact and is sufficiently case-specific to avoid being the "every exposure" theory, a man told a federal judge on July 24 in asking that he reconsider his ruling excluding the testimony (John E. Haskins and Mary L. Haskins v. 3M Co., et al., No. 15-2086, James Willson Chesher, et al. v. 3M., No. 15-2123, D. S.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 113657).