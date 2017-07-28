07-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Refuses To Remove UCL, Fraud Claims From Bankruptcy Court

CHARLESTON, S.C. - After finding that defendants in a bankruptcy court adversary proceeding waived their right to a jury trial and that they may be engaging in forum shopping, a South Carolina federal judge on July 25 refused to withdraw a consolidated case in which an insurer asserts causes of action for fraud and violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) from the bankruptcy court (Twin City Fire Insurance Co. v. Thomas Spry, et al., No. 2:15-cv-01663, D. S.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 115610).