07-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Ga. Federal Judge Denies Insurer's Motion In Welding Fume Exposure Coverage Suit

MACON, Ga. - A Georgia federal judge on July 25 denied an insurer's motion for summary judgment on the duty to defend after determining that all of the underlying allegations arising out of exposure to welding fumes are not excluded under the policy at issue (Evanston Insurance Co. v. Sandersville Railroad Co., No. 15-247, M.D. Ga., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 115686).