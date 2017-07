07-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A federal judge in Pennsylvania on July 25 sentenced a woman to 46 months in prison for obtaining $84,500 in compensation from Medicaid for behavioral health services she provided even though she was excluded from the program for previous convictions for health care fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice announced (United States of America v. Tammie Sensenig, No. 17cr0043, M.D. Pa.).