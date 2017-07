07-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Pennsylvania High Court: No Vet Preference For Military Academy Cadet

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A cadet at a military academy who never obligated himself to subsequent military service does not qualify for veterans' preference for testing and hiring in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled July 25 (Scott R. Blake v. State Civil Service Commission, No. 103 MAP 2016, Pa. Sup., 2017 Pa. LEXIS 1739).