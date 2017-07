07-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Attorney's Estate Entitled To Client Emails In Fees Dispute, Texas Panel Rules

DALLAS - The estate of a deceased attorney was properly granted access to his emails related to a lawsuit at the heart of an unpaid fee dispute, a Texas appeals panel ruled July 25, finding that attorney-client privilege did not bar discovery because the estate stood in the attorney's shoes (In re Cokinos, Boisien & Young, No. 05-16-01331-CV, Texas App., 5th Dist., 2017 Tex. App. LEXIS 6911).