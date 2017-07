07-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Finds Federal Court Has Jurisdiction Over Case Seeking To Enforce Award

FORT MYERS, Fla. - After finding that a Brazilian company's attempt to enforce a $14 million award falls within the scope of the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards and not Florida law, a Florida federal judge refused to remand the case to a state court (Kozma Investmentos, Ltda. v. Edson Pereira Duda, et al., No. 2:17-cv-306, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 117728).