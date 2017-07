07-28-2017 | 17:00 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Investors Showed That Drug Maker Misrepresented Clinical Test Results

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Lead plaintiffs in a securities class action lawsuit against a pharmaceutical company and certain of its executive officers have shown that the defendants issued misrepresentations regarding the clinical trial results for the company's breast cancer treatment drug in violation of federal securities laws, a federal judge in California ruled July 25 in denying the defendants' motion to dismiss (Hsingching Hsu v. Puma Biotechnology Inc., et al., No. 15-0865, C.D. Calif.).