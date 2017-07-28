07-28-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Misrepresentation Claims In Securities Suit Too Vague, 8th Circuit Panel Rules

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Lead plaintiffs in a securities class action lawsuit against a 3D printer manufacturer and certain of its executive officers have failed to plead any actionable misrepresentations in claiming that the defendants violated federal securities laws by misrepresenting the company's business prospects, an Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled July 25 in affirming a federal district court's ruling dismissing the suit (In re Stratasys Ltd. Shareholder Securities Litigation, No. 16-3264, 8th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 13370).