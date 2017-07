07-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Police Expert's False Confession Opinions Barred In Wrongful Conviction Case

CHICAGO - An expert in police practices for a woman suing Chicago police after being wrongly convicted of murdering her young son cannot testify at trial about coercive interrogations and false confessions because he is not qualified to offer such testimony, an Illinois federal judge ruled July 27 (Nicole Harris v. City of Chicago, et al., No. 14-4391, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 117613).