07-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Preliminary Approval Sought For Settlement In Seagate Phishing Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO - A group of Seagate Technology LLC employees on July 27 moved for preliminary approval of a putative class action over a 2016 phishing incident at the company that exposed their personally identifiable information (PII), asking a California federal court to greenlight relief in the form of restitution and identity theft protection, potentially valued at $42 million (Everett Castillo, et al. v. Seagate Technology LLC, No. 3:16-cv-01958, N.D. Calif.).